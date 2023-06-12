At 252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Springfield to near Aberdeen to 8 miles

northwest of American Falls. Movement was southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rain, winds in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Pingree,

Springfield and Sterling.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.