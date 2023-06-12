At 252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Springfield to near Aberdeen to 8 miles
northwest of American Falls. Movement was southeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Heavy rain, winds in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Pingree,
Springfield and Sterling.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out
to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,
you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.