At 508 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Shelley, or 7 miles northwest of Goshen, moving southeast at 10 to

15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and half inch hail and moderate

to heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Ponding of water causing minor flooding.

Locations impacted include…

Shelley, Firth and Basalt.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.