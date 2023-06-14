At 222 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple thunderstorms

near Saint Charles, or near Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving east at

25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Border Summit, Fish Haven,

Minnetonka Cave and Pegram.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.