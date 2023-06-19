At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 6 miles north of Chesterfield to 10 miles northwest

of Soda Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph and occasional lighting.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around

unsecured objects and create hazardous boating conditions

on Blackfoot Reservoir.

Locations impacted include…

Swan Valley, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, northern Palisades

Reservoir, Irwin, Henry and Grays Lake.

If on Blackfoot Reservoir, consider moving to shore.