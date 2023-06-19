At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from 6 miles north of Chesterfield to 10 miles northwest
of Soda Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph and occasional lighting.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around
unsecured objects and create hazardous boating conditions
on Blackfoot Reservoir.
Locations impacted include…
Swan Valley, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, northern Palisades
Reservoir, Irwin, Henry and Grays Lake.
If on Blackfoot Reservoir, consider moving to shore.