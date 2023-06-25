At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles east of Teton, or 13 miles west of Felt, moving northeast at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Driggs, Felt, Tetonia, Drummond, Tetonia Research Station and Green
Canyon Hot Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.