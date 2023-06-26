At 105 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Fairy Falls, which is also 8 miles northwest of Old Faithful, moving
northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Fountain Paint Pot around 120 PM MDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Madison, Firehole
Canyon, Harlequin Lake and Gibbons Falls.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
