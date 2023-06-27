At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles west of Park Valley, or 26 miles southeast of Oakley Reservoir,
moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Malta, Almo, Juniper, Elba, Sublett Reservoir, Mt Harrison, City Of
Rocks, Sweetzer Summit and Bridge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.