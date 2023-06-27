At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles west of Park Valley, or 26 miles southeast of Oakley Reservoir,

moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Almo, Juniper, Elba, Sublett Reservoir, Mt Harrison, City Of

Rocks, Sweetzer Summit and Bridge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.