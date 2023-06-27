At 336 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Idmon, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Island Park Reservoir and Sheridan Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.