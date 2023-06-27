At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Rockland to 13 miles

northwest of Malad to 6 miles southeast of Cherry Creek Rest Area.

Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Malad, Swanlake, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock

Peak, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Virginia, Oneida Narrows Reservoir,

Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Pauline, Mapleton, Mink Creek,

Hawkins Reservoir, Whitney and Daniels Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.