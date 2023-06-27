At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Saint Charles, or 13 miles west of Bear Lake Idaho

Portion, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington,

Minnetonka Cave and Fish Haven.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.