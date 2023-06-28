At 624 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Saint Charles, or near Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving northeast at
15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles and Fish Haven.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.