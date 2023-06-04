At 200 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, or near Blackfoot, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. Moderate

rainfall is likely as well.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Ponding of water in urban areas is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot and Fort Hall Eagle Lodge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.