At 223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Cold Water Rest Area to 12

miles southwest of Juniper. Movement was west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Paul, Oakley,

Declo, Albion, Elba, Almo, Yale Rest Area, Mt Harrison, City Of

Rocks, Idahome, Bostetter Ranger Station, Interstate 84 And 86

Junction, Bridge and Sublett Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.