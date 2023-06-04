At 232 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

northwestern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Winds of 45 mph will create dangerous waves on Bear Lake

capable of capsizing or swamping small recreational or

fishing boats.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Fish Haven and Minnetonka

Cave.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.