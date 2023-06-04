At 232 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
northwestern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving northwest at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Winds of 45 mph will create dangerous waves on Bear Lake
capable of capsizing or swamping small recreational or
fishing boats.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Fish Haven and Minnetonka
Cave.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.