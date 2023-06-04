At 305 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ucon, or near Rigby, moving north northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ririe Reservoir, Ammon, Iona, Ririe and Heise.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.