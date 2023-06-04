At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Neeley, moving north northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain.

Expect low visibility, especially on I-86.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Travel will be difficult on I-86 with low

visibility and ponding of water.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area and Massacre

Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.