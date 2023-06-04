At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Neeley, moving north northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain.
Expect low visibility, especially on I-86.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible. Travel will be difficult on I-86 with low
visibility and ponding of water.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Neeley, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area and Massacre
Rocks.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.