At 353 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rexburg, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Lorenzo, Sugar City, Teton, Ririe, Parker, Archer, Egin,

Plano, St Anthony, Green Canyon Hot Springs, Newdale, Thornton, Heise

and southern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.