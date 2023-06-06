At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Oakley, or 12 miles north of Oakley Reservoir, moving northwest at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Oakley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.