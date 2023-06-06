At 215 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Saint Charles, or 11 miles northwest of Bear Lake Idaho Portion,

moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Paris and Bloomington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.