At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Bone to 16 miles south of Ririe Reservoir.

Movement was north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bone.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.