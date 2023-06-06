At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow wind gusts

along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Cherry Creek Rest

Area to near Franklin. Movement was northwest at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. Wind gusts have been observed as high as

57 mph in Cub River.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Malad, Swanlake, Franklin, Downey, Oneida Narrows Reservoir,

Cherry Creek Rest Area, Thatcher, Virginia, Dayton, Weston, Clifton,

Oxford, Mapleton, Mink Creek, Whitney, Riverdale and Malad Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.