At 647 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Malta to 12 miles south of Fort Hall

Bannock Peak. Movement was north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Walcott, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Cold Water Rest Area,

Pauline, Yale Rest Area, Idahome, Arbon, Massacre Rocks, Mink Creek

Pass and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.