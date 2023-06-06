At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

American Falls, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir and Aberdeen.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.