At 244 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bone, or 10 miles south of Ririe Reservoir, moving northwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ririe Reservoir and Ammon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.