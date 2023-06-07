At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles east of Archer, or 13 miles southeast of Rexburg, moving
northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Jefferson and southeastern Madison Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
