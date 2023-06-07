At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles east of Archer, or 13 miles southeast of Rexburg, moving

northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Jefferson and southeastern Madison Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.