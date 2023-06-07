At 353 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Alpine, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir and Irwin.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.