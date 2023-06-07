At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm

outflow winds along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of

Pleasantview to 7 miles southwest of Cokeville. Movement was north

at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Montpelier, Malad, Swanlake, Bear Lake Idaho Portion,

Franklin, Downey, Georgetown, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida

Narrows Reservoir, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Paris,

Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Bloomington and Oxford.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.