At 151 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Oakley Reservoir, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Oakley Reservoir, Almo, Bostetter Ranger Station and City Of Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.