At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles east of Albion to 9 miles southeast of

Malta. Movement was east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malta and Idahome.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.