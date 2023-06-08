At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 16 miles east of Darlington to 9 miles

southeast of Northwest Inl to 14 miles east of Southeast Inl.

Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rigby, Terreton, Ucon, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Hamer,

Northwest Inl, Monteview, Sage Junction, Osgood and Kettle Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.