At 1251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rockland, or 7 miles southeast of Neeley, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, western American Falls Reservoir, Fort Hall

Bannock Peak and Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.