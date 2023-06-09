At 1251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Rockland, or 7 miles southeast of Neeley, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Neeley, western American Falls Reservoir, Fort Hall
Bannock Peak and Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out
to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,
you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.