Lingering light snow and gusty winds are forecast to gradually
decrease over the course of the morning from the Arco Desert east
to Idaho Falls, points north to the Montana border, and points
east to the Wyoming border. While additional snow accumulations
will be less than 2 inches, many roads remain snow-covered, icy,
and very slick this morning, and some highways remain closed to
all traffic.
If you will be traveling or commuting across this region this
morning, be prepared for snow-covered and icy roads. Slow down,
use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination.
Obey all road closure signage, barricades, and instructions from
law enforcement and department of transportation personnel. Please
be patient as crews work to clear drifted snow. The latest
information on highway closures can be obtained via 511.idaho.gov,
the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.