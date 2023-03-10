Southerly wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph have been noted along the
Interstate 84 and 86 corridor from Pocatello to Burley this morning.
Wind speeds are expected to increase just ahead of a passing cold
front between noon and 4 PM MST this afternoon. In addition to the
gusty winds, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically behind
the front with rain switching over to snow. Snowfall may be locally
intense and heavy with visibility reduced to less than half mile at
times. Motorists traveling along the Interstate corridor early this
afternoon should be prepared for potentially dangerous travel
conditions and monitor 511 road and weather reports for the latest
conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Heyburn, Lake Walcott,
American Falls Reservoir, Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Paul, Oakley,
Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,
Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.