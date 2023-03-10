Southerly wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph have been noted along the

Interstate 84 and 86 corridor from Pocatello to Burley this morning.

Wind speeds are expected to increase just ahead of a passing cold

front between noon and 4 PM MST this afternoon. In addition to the

gusty winds, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically behind

the front with rain switching over to snow. Snowfall may be locally

intense and heavy with visibility reduced to less than half mile at

times. Motorists traveling along the Interstate corridor early this

afternoon should be prepared for potentially dangerous travel

conditions and monitor 511 road and weather reports for the latest

conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Heyburn, Lake Walcott,

American Falls Reservoir, Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Paul, Oakley,

Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,

Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.