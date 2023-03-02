Moderate snow starts by 9 pm and continues through Friday morning
tapering off in the early to mid afternoon. Expect 3 to 10 inches
of snow with higher amounts up against the Wyoming border. Ashton
and Botts will get around 3 to 6 inches. The winds will be
southerly from around midnight to around 7 am gusting near 20 to
25 mph for Botts and 15 to 20 mph across Island Park. Winds will
shift to more of a west southwest direction gusting 25 to 30 mph
for Botts between 7 am to 11 am. Winds for Botts then taper off
below 20 mph by 2 to 3 pm. Island Park shifts to more of a
westerly wind direction by 9 am and gusts to around 15 to 20 mph.
Both Botts and Island Park shift back to southerly winds by early
Friday evening gusting 10 to 15 mph.
Moderate snow starts by 9 pm and continues through Friday morning