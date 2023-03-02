Moderate snow starts by 9 pm and continues through Friday morning

tapering off in the early to mid afternoon. Expect 3 to 10 inches

of snow with higher amounts up against the Wyoming border. Ashton

and Botts will get around 3 to 6 inches. The winds will be

southerly from around midnight to around 7 am gusting near 20 to

25 mph for Botts and 15 to 20 mph across Island Park. Winds will

shift to more of a west southwest direction gusting 25 to 30 mph

for Botts between 7 am to 11 am. Winds for Botts then taper off

below 20 mph by 2 to 3 pm. Island Park shifts to more of a

westerly wind direction by 9 am and gusts to around 15 to 20 mph.

Both Botts and Island Park shift back to southerly winds by early

Friday evening gusting 10 to 15 mph.