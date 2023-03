Winds will be gusty around 30 to 35 mph with locally higher

speeds early Friday morning into Friday afternoon. Gusts up to 40

to 45 mph are possible, especially for ridgetops and downslope

areas near Idahome and Yale. New snow amounts will be low in the

valleys and up to 5 to 9 inches in the mountains with around 2 to

3 inches at Sweetzer Summit. Blowing and drifting of new and

existing snow is very likely.