At 816 AM MDT, a band of moderate to heavy snow was located from
near Fort Hall to near Inkom, moving northeast at 20 mph.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort
Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Portneuf Gap, Fort
Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge,
Pocatello Airport, Groveland, Inkom and Wapello.
Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying
travel if you will be going through this band of snow.
Visibilities are below one mile in this band of snow. If you are
driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low
visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to
situations.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.