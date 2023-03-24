At 816 AM MDT, a band of moderate to heavy snow was located from

near Fort Hall to near Inkom, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort

Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Portneuf Gap, Fort

Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge,

Pocatello Airport, Groveland, Inkom and Wapello.

Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying

travel if you will be going through this band of snow.

Visibilities are below one mile in this band of snow. If you are

driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low

visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to

situations.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.