At 1012 PM MDT, an area of moderate snow was located along and east
of Interstate 84, moving southeast at 20 mph.
Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Holbrook, Sublett Reservoir, Stone, Roy and Sweetzer Summit.
Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying
travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow.
Visibilities are below one half of a mile in this area of moderate
snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.
