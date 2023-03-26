At 1012 PM MDT, an area of moderate snow was located along and east

of Interstate 84, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Juniper, Holbrook, Sublett Reservoir, Stone, Roy and Sweetzer Summit.

Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying

travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one half of a mile in this area of moderate

snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other

motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to

react to situations.