At 1132 PM MST, a band of heavy snow was located along a line
extending from 13 miles east of Fairfield to 8 miles west of Minidoka
to 11 miles northwest of Park Valley. Movement was northeast at 35
mph. Moderate to heavy snow will accompany this band as it passes
through the region late tonight and early Sunday morning. If you are
traveling along Interstate 84, 86, and 15 be prepared for winter
driving conditions and slow down!
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Malta, Lake Walcott, Neeley, western American Falls
Reservoir, Aberdeen, Rockland, Minidoka, Juniper, Southwest Inl, Cold
Water Rest Area, Craters Of The Moon, Acequia, Yale Rest Area,
Massacre Rocks, Stone, Sweetzer Summit, Pilar Butte, Sublett
Reservoir and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this band of heavy snow.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.