At 1132 PM MST, a band of heavy snow was located along a line

extending from 13 miles east of Fairfield to 8 miles west of Minidoka

to 11 miles northwest of Park Valley. Movement was northeast at 35

mph. Moderate to heavy snow will accompany this band as it passes

through the region late tonight and early Sunday morning. If you are

traveling along Interstate 84, 86, and 15 be prepared for winter

driving conditions and slow down!

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Malta, Lake Walcott, Neeley, western American Falls

Reservoir, Aberdeen, Rockland, Minidoka, Juniper, Southwest Inl, Cold

Water Rest Area, Craters Of The Moon, Acequia, Yale Rest Area,

Massacre Rocks, Stone, Sweetzer Summit, Pilar Butte, Sublett

Reservoir and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this band of heavy snow.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.