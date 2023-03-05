At 1251 AM MST, a band of heavy snow was located along a line

extending from 12 miles southwest of Mackay Reservoir to Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge to 8 miles east of Juniper. Movement was

northeast at 30 MPH. Visibility will suddenly drop to one quarter to

one half mile and winds will gust over 30 MPH with this band,

resulting in very hazardous travel conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Preston, American Falls, Rigby,

Soda Springs, Malad, Arco, McCammon, Mackay, Lava Hot Springs,

Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Blackfoot Reservoir, Terreton,

Lorenzo, Chesterfield Reservoir and Goshen.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for very hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this band of heavy snow. If you must travel, slow down and use

caution!