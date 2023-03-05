At 228 AM MST, a band of heavy snow was located along a line

extending from 24 miles south of Lima to 13 miles east of Bone to 8

miles west of Saint Charles. Movement was northeast at 35 MPH. Based

on data from radar, surface weather stations, webcams, and Google

traffic speeds, this band continues to produce a sudden drop in

visibility to one quarter to one half mile along with accumulating

snow on roadways, resulting in very hazardous travel conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Preston, Rigby, Soda Springs,

Montpelier, Driggs, Ashton, McCammon, Dubois, Lava Hot Springs, Swan

Valley, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Terreton,

Marysville, Lorenzo and Bear Lake Idaho Portion.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for very hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this band of heavy snow. If you must travel, slow down and use

caution!