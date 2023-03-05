Snow has intensified around Burley and Rupert, and may soon begin

create hazardous driving conditions. Visibility may briefly fall

below a half mile. Slow down as roads may become slick.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Albion,

Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Mt Harrison,

Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.