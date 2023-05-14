At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Teton, or 7 miles east of Rexburg, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Sugar City, Teton, Parker, Egin, Plano, St Anthony, Saint

Anthony Sand Dunes and Newdale.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.