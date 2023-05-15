At 759 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line
extending from near Paul to 6 miles east of Rupert to 8 miles north
of Malta. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo,
Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Elba, Acequia, Yale
Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Mt Harrison, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar
Butte and Idahome.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.