At 115 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Gannett Peak to 12 miles east of La Barge.

Movement was southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Brief heavy rain may also occur.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Sublette,

west central Fremont and northwestern Sweetwater Counties, including

the following locations… Boulder Lake Campground, Pinedale Ralph

Wenz Field, Boulder Fish Rearing Station and Fremont Lake Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.