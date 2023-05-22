At 132 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles northeast of Felt, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
South Entrance.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Jenny Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.