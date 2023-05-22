At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sage Junction, or 12 miles northeast of Randolph, moving east at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern

Lincoln County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.