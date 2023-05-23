At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ucon, or near Idaho Falls, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Lorenzo, Ammon, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon,

Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Plano, Osgood and Thornton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.