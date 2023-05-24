At 125 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Malta, moving northeast at 10 mph. A second strong storm was located

near Albion, also moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Albion, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction, Yale Rest Area and

Idahome.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.