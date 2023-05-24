At 125 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Malta, moving northeast at 10 mph. A second strong storm was located
near Albion, also moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Malta, Albion, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction, Yale Rest Area and
Idahome.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.