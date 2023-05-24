At 151 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rockland, or 7 miles south of Neeley, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Rockland,

Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge and Pocatello Airport.

If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.