At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Walcott, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Walcott and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.